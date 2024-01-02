BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Heaven’s Helpers is a group of Christians working to emulate their lord and savior by helping the helpless.

They aid those in need by feeding the poor and praying for the sick, the weak, and all who would ask for help.

“The Lord called me into this ministry in 2009,” explained Founder and Executive Director Mark Meier. “I told my boss, I said I don’t know what the Lord wants me to do, but he wants me to work for him. So I just jumped in the deep end and started the soup kitchen.”

Heaven’s Helpers provides meals six days a week for those in need. Most of the soup kitchen operates through the work of volunteers, and every meal is prepped, served, and cleaned up by those who are donating their time.

“We provide two or three homemade soups a day, two or three sandwich choices, salads, desserts, and drinks,” Meier stated. “Without volunteers, we would be lost. We have one part-time employee who helps in the kitchen, all the rest are volunteers. We need over 30 volunteers every day just to do what we do. They’re our lifeblood.”

Volunteers at the soup kitchen generally help chop vegetables, wait on tables, wash dishes, serve food, and help cook. Meier says that there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes and as such, that the need for volunteers is crucial.

“We had a scheduling snafu on Thursday where we didn’t have anyone signed up because there was an internal mistake,” Meier noted. “We posted it on Facebook, and it’s filling up fast. Everybody has great intentions, and they try to volunteer right around the holidays. And then, after the holidays, into January and February, everybody forgets about volunteering. And we’re wondering, ‘where did everybody go?’ I would just encourage everybody to think about volunteering in January, February, and March when we really need it.”

Those who currently work with the soup kitchen say that the need for extra hands is always great, and that assistance out is always important not only for organizations but for themselves as well.

“Come out and volunteer,” encouraged volunteer Erica Krebsbach. “We’ve got something for you. Even if you’re limited in mobility, or you can’t do the walking around during the serving, we can definitely find a job for you even if it’s just folding napkins. But we always need people to come out and volunteer.”

Krebsbach adds that anyone can volunteer at Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe including individuals, company employee groups, Boy or Girl Scout Troops, and church or youth groups.

Volunteers are needed Monday through Saturday, and while Meier states that they have all the help they need for Thursday, those who are interested can always sign up to help on other days.

Many shifts are available, including morning, midday, and evening shifts.

For more information about Heaven’s Helpers, or to sign up to volunteer, visit this page.