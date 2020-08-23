Heavy, armed police presence results in Bismarck man’s arrest

UPDATE 9:48 p.m.– A Bismarck Police Sergeant now tells KX News it was a 42-year-old Bismarck man that was arrested at his home, for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for terrorizing.

Police say there were two other people in the residence at the time of the incident. BPD says no one was injured and the scene is now clear.

At least 10 Bismarck police cars were outside a home on the 400 block of Memorial Avenue in Bismarck Saturday night.

Police say they got a call at about 7:40 p.m. about someone being threatened with a firearm.

KX News witnessed several officers with guns drawn, and shortly after, a man exited the residence with hands up. He was cuffed on the ground and taken into custody.

Police say it was not a domestic dispute.

The suspect was taken to the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center around 9 p.m. Charges are pending the State’s Attorney’s review come Monday.

Officers at the scene say no one was injured.