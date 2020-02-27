Hebron, Flasher receive public safety funding

Hebron received $10,425 for the installation of a new outdoor warning system and Flasher received $10,818 an emergency generator to power Flasher’s single lift station during power outages.

In Hebron, the Outdoor Warning System is a 130-decibel rotating mechanical siren made by Federal Signal. The siren is located on the west side of the Hebron Fire Station. The Outdoor Warning System is designed to alert people outdoors of a tornado warning. The Outdoor Warning System can also be activated for Civil Defense-related incidents. The Outdoor Warning System will be activated when:

· A confirmed funnel has been spotted within 12 to 15 miles of Hebron approaching the city

· A confirmed tornado has been spotted within 12 to 15 miles of Hebron approaching the city

· The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado warning for the City of Hebron

· The NWS warning predicts 80 mph wind gusts and/or golf ball-sized (1.75-inch) or larger hail for Hebron in which people and animals outdoors will be impacted or injured.

On Wednesday, April 29, the NWS will practice their tornado drill procedures.

Morton County Emergency Management, in association with the City of Hebron, applied for a Hazard Mitigation Grant from FEMA to provide Hebron’s Outdoor Warning System. The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program is administered by the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services and the Subgrantee was Morton County. The grant is a 75 percent federal, 10 percent state and 15 percent local cost share.

In Flasher, the emergency generator includes a transfer panel that switches the generator to battery power and activates the generator when commercial power is lost. A blanket was also purchased to keep the batteries warm during cold weather. According to the 2010 Census, 232 people in Flasher are served by the lift station. The generator uses propane fuel which is preferred for engines that seldom operate.

The generator was funded through a competitive, nationwide Preliminary Disaster Mitigation Grant from FEMA. The grant was applied for through an association between Morton County Emergency Management and the City of Flasher. The Preliminary Disaster Mitigation Grant Program is administered by the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services and the Subgrantee was Morton County. The grant is a 75 percent federal and 25 percent local cost share. Justifications for the grant included an April 2-12, 2010 spring blizzard and an October 4-5, 2013 blizzard which caused power outages for the City of Flasher.