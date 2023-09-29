NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — 71-year-old Donald Hendricks of Hebron was killed yesterday afternoon after his car left the road on I-94 near Gladstone and struck a tree head-on.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 12:30 p.m. Hendricks was traveling east on I-94 when he entered the median, then drove back across the eastbound lanes, entered a ditch, and then struck a tree near the fence line in the ditch.

He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Hendricks was transported to CHI Dickinson where he was pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.