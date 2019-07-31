Helicopter Crashes in Wells County

A helicopter in Wells County crashed after getting tangled in power lines.

Highway Patrol says around 8:30 this morning they responded to the crash about four and a half miles south of Fessenden south of Highway 52.

The helicopter, a 2007 Robinson R44, was spraying waterways when it attempted to go under powerlines.

The blades caught the lower power line and the helicopter crashed.

The pilot, a 49-year-old Illinois man, suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.