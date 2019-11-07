Helmets for Heroes

Community efforts supporting youth-programs and veterans across the state are expanding.

One of 25 small helmet coin banks has been placed around the community.

Honoring Those Who Served-Ministry breakfast group has placed 25 small helmets throughout community stores for donations to be placed inside.

These donations will be used to help the North Dakota American Legion support Children and Youth Programs throughout the state, and will also help support veterans, survivors and eligible dependents living in North Dakota who receive earned benefits through the Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation programs.

Project coordinator, Richard Reuer, said these helmets mean much more than just a donation.

“We shouldn’t forget our veterans. Even those who have gone before us and those who are still around and especially those who are in assisted living facilities. Some of them that I have came across, their families are not around and so they really have no one to visit with them,” said Reuer.