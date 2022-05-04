If you were without power during the April 22-23 blizzard and ice storm, you may be eligible for some financial assistance.

Households in Burke, Divide, McKenzie, Mountrail and Williams counties that have been without power for five or more days due to the storm and who earn less than the median income in their county can apply for temporary financial help through the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ new NW N.D. Emergency Housing Stability (NWND-EHS) program.

The short-term program can provide up to $100 per day, per impacted household, whether you rent or own a home. Funds are intended to help reimburse people for hotel lodging costs incurred if they were unable to safely remain at home without power or for extraordinary costs associated with operating a generator for residential purposes during the power outage.

North Dakotans in Burke, Divide, McKenzie, Mountrail and Williams counties can apply online until June 15, or at a North Star Human Service Zone or Mountrail McKenzie Human Service Zone office location office.

Applicants will need to verify their identity, address and household income. More details are online at https://www.applyforhelp.nd.gov/nw-nd-emergency-housing-stability.