Help Available for Firefighters and Residents Involved in Mandan Apartment Fire

A shelter has been established by the Red Cross for persons affected by the 31st Ave. NW Mandan Apartment Fire. The shelter is located at the Mandan Middle School.

KX News also just received a call from the Blackstone Tavern off of Old Red Trail in Mandan.

The Pub is offering free meals to Firefighters and residents displaced by this afternoon’s fire at Sunset Bluff Apartments in Mandan.

An employee tells us they have plenty of space for anyone who needs a place to stay. The bar is open until 1 a.m., but they can be open all night for those that need a place to stay.