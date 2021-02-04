Help available to SNAP clients who lost food due to power outages on Feb. 2

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Residents of Emmons, Grant, Kidder, Logan, McIntosh, Morton, Grant and Sioux counties who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and lost food due to power outages lasting more than four hours on Feb. 2 may qualify for SNAP replacement benefits. 

Households have 10 calendar days to request replacement benefits. Affected SNAP households must report their food loss no later than Feb. 12 to their local human service zone office during regular business hours.

The program will replace the amount of the loss up to the monthly benefit amount. If a household reports a food loss of $50 and the household received $100 in SNAP benefits for February, $50 in replacement benefits would be issued once the loss is verified.

People with questions should contact their local human service zone office or the North Dakota Department of Human Services at 800-755-2716 or 711 (TTY). Local office contact information is online at www.nd.gov/dhs/locations/countysocialserv/.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Covid-19 treatment option encouraged for high-risk individuals

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/4

Winter Activities

Cold temps settle in for the long haul

NDC FEB 4

UMary Hockey

Minot State Signing Day

UMary Signing Day

Tribal leaders: Bills continue to chip away at tribes’ gaming revenue

Eagle Hike

Minot Citizen of the Year

Home Disability Care

Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Power Outage

KX Convo: Ben Martinek

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Art Award

Statute of Limitations

Rec. Marijuana Bill

Minot State of the City

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News