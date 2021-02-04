Help available to SNAP clients who lost food due to power outages on Feb. 2

Residents of Emmons, Grant, Kidder, Logan, McIntosh, Morton, Grant and Sioux counties who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and lost food due to power outages lasting more than four hours on Feb. 2 may qualify for SNAP replacement benefits.

Households have 10 calendar days to request replacement benefits. Affected SNAP households must report their food loss no later than Feb. 12 to their local human service zone office during regular business hours.

The program will replace the amount of the loss up to the monthly benefit amount. If a household reports a food loss of $50 and the household received $100 in SNAP benefits for February, $50 in replacement benefits would be issued once the loss is verified.

People with questions should contact their local human service zone office or the North Dakota Department of Human Services at 800-755-2716 or 711 (TTY). Local office contact information is online at www.nd.gov/dhs/locations/countysocialserv/.