MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot’s Downtown Business & Professional Association (DBPA) is hosting its second Straight up & Toasted event.

According to a news release, the event supports the beautification efforts in Downtown Minot.

Straight Up & Toasted will be an evening of food, drinks, and cigars being held at The Venue, a gathering place at The Spot, on Saturday, May 20 from 5:30-11 p.m.

All the proceeds will help the DPBA pay for flowers that the association says will help improve the ambiance of downtown.

“These flowers cost about $4,000 annually to purchase,” said DBPA President, Chad Wright. “But what would our downtown be without its many hanging baskets, planters, and flower beds?”

Tickets are $100 and come with two cigars, three shots of Signature Bourbon, and supper, provided by Whiskey Nine.

Tickets are limited, so online ticket sales end on Tuesday, May 15. Any remaining tickets will be available at The Spot, Pipe Dreams, Margie’s, and The Gourmet Chef. Depending on availability, tickets will be available at the door.

There will be games of chance, a cash bar, and a silent and live auction with unique things available, like a guided fishing trip, a Medora travel package, and high-end bourbon.

Rebekah Neeley and her husband, Royce, will be returning to her hometown of Minot for the event.

Royce and his family operate Neeley Distillery in Sparta, KY while Rebekah is a host of the Bourbon Blog.

“I have always been proud of being from Minot,” Rebekah said. “It’s our pleasure to come back for this event and bring some of our award-winning bourbon.”

“Because of the nature of this event, we need to limit tickets,” said Event Chair, Rod Wilson. “The best and easiest way to purchase tickets is to go online by May 15.”