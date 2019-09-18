Help feed students by recycling your computers

Recycling your old electronics can help students in need.

North Dakota E-Waste, along with KX News and Community Action are partnering for Computers For A Cause. It’s a fundraising event to benefit the Community Action Backpack for Kids Program.

$5 will be donated for each computer collected and you will be properly recycling these electronics keeping them out of the landfill.

This program runs strictly off of donations and all hard drive info will be destroyed.

“The main thing here is we have kids in this community who over the weekends don’t have enough food so these backpacks are packed by Community Action and they’re sent home with those kids each weekend,” said Justin Krom/Co-Owner of ND E-Waste.

This goes from 8am to 6 pm

North Dakota E-Waste (One Block South of SAMS Club) – 3007 Morrison Ave, in Bismarck.

WHAT IS ACCEPTED:

No Fees for the following items:

Computers (Laptops/Desktops)

Printers/Copiers/Fax Machines

Stereo Components

Satellite Receivers, VCR & DVD Players

Cell Phones/Office Phones

Network & Server Equipment

Tablets/Smart Phones

Video Game Consoles

MP3/Ipod/Hand Held Gaming

Cords, Cables & Power Supplies

*PLEASE DO NOT BRING ANY TV’s or CRT’s they will not be

accepted at this event.

Hard Drive Shredding Available:

Watch as they shred your hard drive at a discounted rate of $5/per hard drive