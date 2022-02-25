The Mandan Rodeo Days organization is asking for help in picking the name for the event’s new mascot from the top five name submissions.

A character dressed in a large cowboy hat, boots and sporting a wide mustache was developed in time for the upcoming 143rd Mandan Rodeo.

Hundreds of names were initially submitted for the character’s name, and the Mandan Rodeo Days group narrowed the list to its top five:

Ten-Gallon Tom

The Man Dakota Dan

Riggin’ (Also known as Riggs)

Rowdy Randy

Missouri Maverick

The association is inviting the public to go online and vote for the name they like the best. Votes will be taken through March 7 and the winning name for the new mscot will be announced on social media March 8.

“This is something we’ve never done before at the Mandan Rodeo Days, but we are so excited about it,” said Mandan Rodeo Days committee Vice President Laiken Aune. “We went through so many names over the last couple of weeks and are so excited to give the community an opportunity to pick.”

You can vote online at mandanrodeo.com/mascot-naming-contest/.

The mascot will represent the Mandan Rodeo Days and be a part of the 4th of July parade, among other events in town.

Tickets for the 2022 Mandan Rodeo Days will be available starting March 15.