Help for hotels now available with Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant PLUS

Lodging establishments are now eligible to apply for government help.

The Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant PLUS is geared toward helping hotels, motels, lodges and resorts get back on track.

These businesses can apply to receive up to $40,000 if they have one location and up to $80,000 if they have multiple locations.

The money can be used for things like payroll, rent or utilities.

“Just like the restaurant industry, if we can hold the line, get these companies just across the finish line so that we can restore what the new normal will be. The hope is that this funding will be executed so that these companies do not go under,” said James Leiman, Economic Development Director for the Department of Commerce.

In the first two rounds of ERG funding, the North Dakota Department of Commerce distributed $100 million to businesses throughout the state.

