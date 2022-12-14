MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — New and expecting parents have a little more help with preparing and caring for a child.

Little Hands & Feet, LLC was started as a way to offer lactation counseling services in the area.

Families can meet in person or virtually to learn more about breastfeeding, breast pumps, and baby carriers.

Currently based in Minot, the owner says she wants to help parents who may not know what to do.

“Just something that I didn’t have with my first baby, so I know that if I had this information before, then I could not be so stressed once the baby comes. So anything that helps before the baby comes kinda takes that pressure off because when you have a new baby, you’re not sleeping a whole lot,” said Jessica Marlles, a certified lactation counselor.

Marlles also has a free give-and-take closet where parents can either take or donate their gently used baby items.