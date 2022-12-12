MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Nothing says home like homecooked holiday baking.

However, many of our airforce men and women don’t experience that because they’re here protecting our country.

But the Minot Chamber EDC is hoping to give our airmen a taste of home this holiday season with their annual cookie drive.

Airmen are between the ages of 18-20 and are required to live in the dorm so, it’s probably the first time they have been away from family for the holidays.

The overall goal is to raise 1,200 cookie bundles, each containing a dozen cookies.

So that’s one dozen cookies per person for the first-term airmen.

Baking cookies is just one small way to show appreciation to the men and women serving our country.

“It’s a touch of home for Christmas when you’re not able to be home. And these are people so important to us because of what they do for us to protect us. So we want to have something that we consider kind of small, for something huge that they do for us,” said Carla Dolan, vice president of Minot Chamber EDC.

One generous woman even dropped off 150 dozen cookies to help make sure first-term airmen receive a taste of home.

You can bring your cookies to the Chamber EDC office until Tuesday at 5 p.m.

But with the storm coming, The Chamber is trying to get as many cookies as possible rounded up before it hits, so the earlier you can donate the better!

The airmen will receive them Tuesday evening.