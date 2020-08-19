Help locate lost cross necklace in Granville containing ashes

Brooke Meyer’s brother lost a cross necklace in Granville on July 25, but it wasn’t just any average necklace.

The lost necklace holds the ashes of their aunt who passed away a few months ago from brain cancer.

Meyer says her brother lost the necklace at Thirsty Beaver and it wasn’t until around 6 p.m. that day he realized it wasn’t around his neck.

She says they just want the necklace back, and now they’re asking for the public’s help if you may have seen it.





Credit: Brooke Meyer

If you’ve found the necklace or know where it may be, you can contact Meyer at 701-681-0075.