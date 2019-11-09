Help locate owner of POW/MIA ring with BGE initials

A member of the North Dakota National Guard needs your help this Veterans Day this weekend…

Mike Yem is trying to find the owner of this POW/MIA ring.

POW/MIA ring

He found it about a month ago at a rest stop along I-94 just outside of Bismarck.

The ring has the initials BGE on the inside — along with the inscription, Freedom is always worth fighting for.

The phrase POW/MIA has close meaning to Mike and his wife.

They both serve in the guard.

Mike’s grandfather fought in WWII and his dad served in Vietnam.

“It’s a POW/MIA type deal it’s probably got a lot deeper meaning to the indidual, where they were a prisoner of war or had a family member, relative, friend.”

If you know who the ring may belong to — reach out to us and we’ll get you the contact info for Mike and his wife.