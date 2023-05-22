MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Homelessness, hunger, and lack of education are often a concern for North Dakota communities — but the possibility of bringing a Dream Center to Minot could provide the necessary resources to address these problems.

The Dream Center is an outreach program that helps provide shelter, food, and stability to people in need. The organization started in Los Angeles in 1996 and has expanded to 84 facilities around the nation, including Bismarck.

But before the center can open a branch in Minot, leaders want to make sure it has the proper resources to thrive there. That’s why organizers, non-profits, church, and city leaders are coming together to discuss how to make the dream center a reality — and they want your input, too.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at the Pursuit Church and is open to everyone.

The meeting will feature breakout sessions to discuss all aspects of the project — including food distribution, recovery resources, and the possibility of using the old Trinity Health building as the center.

If you can’t make the meeting in person but still want to participate, you can join the Zoom call. Here’s the information you’ll need to attend:

Meeting ID: 869 4213 4098

Passcode: #Minot