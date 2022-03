Want to take part in naming the new Minot high school? Now’s your chance.

Minot Public Schools is seeking the input of students, staff, patrons and parents to give suggestions on the soon-to-be school’s name, mascot and colors.

The school’s name and mascot are open questions, whereas the school’s colors include options to pick up to two.

The survey closes on Thursday at midnight.

The school is expected to open in August 2024.