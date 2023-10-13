TOLLEY, N.D. (KXNET) — Officers in Renville County are hoping somebody can help them catch a burglar who ripped off a small-town bar.

According to officers, someone broke in and stole from the Country Mouse Bar in Tolley. They say it happened in the early morning hours on Thursday, October 12, between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m.

Police are asking that if you have any information involving the burglary, to call the Renville County Sheriff’s office at 701-756-6386. Especially if you were around the Mouse River Park area during that time.

Employees at the bar tell us they are still open regular hours this weekend.