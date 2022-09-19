MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Recently, experts have begun to think about and study stress in young children.

Stress affects children’s behavior, learning, and development.

That’s why the Childcare Aware Organization members are holding classes to help teachers and childcare providers better serve children who deal with stress.

The two-hour face-to-face training will teach techniques and strategies to help children overcome adversity and become resilient.

“I think a lot of times we maybe aren’t knowing that what a child is experiencing is a stressful time for them. And so just being able to better communicate, and better support those children, I think is just going to help everyday overall behaviors and classroom management within those program sites as well,” said Keely Ihry, Lead Director of Student Services for Childcare Aware.

The Helping Children Handle Stress class will be held this Saturday, Sept. 24 in Minot, and on October 8 in Devils Lake.