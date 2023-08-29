WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Henry Hill Oil Services, LLC is alerting state agencies that there was a produced water spill that occurred on Monday, August 28.

According to the Department of Environmental Quality, the spill was in Williams County, about 26 miles northeast of Williston.

The original estimates showed that 10,000 barrels, or 420,000 gallons, of produced water was released, and some of it impacted a wetland area.

Produced water is also known as brine or saltwater, and it’s a by-product of oil production.

The cause of the spill is currently under investigation, and personnel from DEQ have been on site and will continue to oversee remediation.