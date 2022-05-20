MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention held a teleconference announcing its latest findings and updates for the outbreak of hepatitis among children.

There are now 180 cases. That’s up from 109 two weeks ago, which spanned over seven months.

As of right now, the cases have been detected in 36 states and territories, including one in North Dakota.

While there is no official cause, health officials reiterated the hepatitis cases could be linked to adenovirus.



“The leading hypothesis remains an important role for adenovirus 41,” said Dr. Jay Butler, the deputy director for infectious diseases for the CDC. “However, we continue to keep looking for multiple causes beyond just adenovirus. This includes whether a pass infection with SARS-CoV-2 could be contributing or whether any of the patients under investigation met the criteria for the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.”

The agency is also preparing to conduct a case-control evaluation to compare the detection rate of adenovirus in children with liver disease to those without liver disease.

Symptoms for hepatitis include the yellowing of the skin and eyes, dark-colored urine and vomiting.