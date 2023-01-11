DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — With modern medicine usually taking front and center, when it comes to people’s health, herbal remedies have been a thing of the past.

But one shop is refusing to leave it in the dust.

Oak Tree Herbal Remedies in Dickinson is spreading the word about how stress and trauma can occur or be passed down.

Stress and trauma can often lead to someone seeking medical treatment and prescriptions, prescriptions that herbalists Lindsey Deschamp says are a one size fits all option.

And herbal treatment is a natural alternative that doesn’t have side effects, unlike prescription drugs from the pharmacy.

For example, aspirin isolates certain attributes of the plant, causing side effects.

“So that you don’t have those problems, and you’ll find that in most plants. If you take the whole plant, rather than these isolated constituents, you’re going to be a lot better off,” said Oak Tree Herbal Herbalist, Lindsey Deschamp.

Deschamp says unlike modern medicine, herbs are not one size fits all, but that it can take some time to find what works best for you.