Here are a few ideas for those Thanksgiving leftovers

Many people cook large meals for Thanksgiving, and the question is always– what do I do with the leftovers?

We spoke to one nutritionist who says you can keep your favorite holiday foods safe and tasty even after your holiday feast. She says there are many ways to switch it up.

“Try to maybe plan, call them planned overs, and make some meals out of them. One idea is instead of using the turkey as the main dish in your leftover, maybe use it as an ingredient. So for example instead of chili with ground beef, chili with turkey,” said

She says typically you can hold your turkey leftovers in the fridge for up to four days, and up to four months in the freezer. The CDC reports November and December are peak months for food poisoning from certain types of bacteria. And many of those outbreaks have been linked to common holiday foods like turkey