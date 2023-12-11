BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Every year, the City of Bismarck’s Human Relations Committee (HRC) presents individuals in the city with the Humanitarian Award — a prize showcasing their goodwill towards others and the difference they make in the community. The winners of 2022’s awards have been revealed as the Dream Center Bismarck and Sister Kathleen Atkinson.

The Dream Center Bismarck opened in June 2019 and helps approximately 1,000 households within our area receive the food they need. In total, the center provides 750 breakfasts, 1,100 sack lunches, and 1,800 banquet meals to the community.

According to a press release from the City of Bismarck, the Dream Center was nominated to win the Humanitarian Award by Rhonda Styles-Rhode — who included the following explanation in her submission.

“The Dream Center is such a blessing to our community and it, plus its founders (Jim and Cindy Barnhart), should be recognized. Food is the focus, but their hope is that a person will take in other services provided by partnering entities. Dream Center Bismarck is a non-profit organization whose main goal is to bring ‘Help for Today. Hope for Tomorrow’.”

Kathleen Atkinson, meanwhile, is a nun from the Benedictine Sister of Annunciation Monastery, an author, and the founder of Ministry on the Margins (an organization that helps those struggling with transitions in their lives, including after prison terms and periods of homelessness). She was nominated for the award by Krista Rauch, who made the following statement regarding her efforts to help the people of Bismarck:

“Through her work, Sr. Kathleen does what many people cannot or will not do – she looks beyond the sins of the past to help convicted felons and people as they recover and/or re-enter society, connecting them to crucial resources and helping them find meaningful employment,” said Rausch in her nomination. “She has sat with them in difficult times and celebrated alongside them in times of triumph. In addition to selflessly serving a population in need, she has influenced many to step up and make a difference in our community.”

The Dream Center and Sister Atkinson will both be recognized by the HRC at the regular City Commission meeting on December 12, 2023, during its onset at 5:15 p.m. The meeting will take place in the City/County Building’s Tom Baker Meeting Room.

More information about the Human Relations Committee, and the annual Humanitarian Award, can be found on the City of Bismarck’s website.