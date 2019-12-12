Here are the 3 must-haves in your vehicle. It’s the law

It may be obvious to some, but there are still some drivers who aren’t sure what documents they should have in their vehicle.

We found out what you need, and what could happen if you don’t have it.

There are three things everyone should have in their car or on them: Drivers license, your car’s registration and proof of insurance.

But if you’re like others…you may forget to update those documents when it’s time.

“You’re required to have updated information. Whether that’s insurance or registration. The best thing you can do there is clean out your glove compartment. A lot of us when we get our insurance and registration and throw it in the glove compartment. Now you’ve got four or five of them and you have to search to find the right one. So make sure when you get that, take the old one out and put the new one in,” said Bob Roed, Sheriff of Ward County.

In the state of North Dakota, if you don’t have your driver’s license or registration you could be hit with a $20 fine. If you don’t have proof of insurance, the fine is $150 and you could have to appear in court. Sheriff Roed said having a digital copy of your insurance information is an option, but you can’t just rattle off your license number — that doesn’t count.