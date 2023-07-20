MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On Saturday, July 22, several roads in Minot are going to be closed in the morning for the North Dakota State Fair Parade.

According to a news release from the City of Minot, the parade route starts at the intersection of 19th Ave SW and S Broadway.

It proceeds north to Burdick Expressway and continues east on Burdick, ending at the State Fair Grounds.

The “Run the Route 5K” happens before the parade at 8:45 a.m.

Officers are going to block traffic at 8 a.m. starting at South Broadway from 18th Ave SW to Burdick Expressway. And at 8:30 a.m., Burdick will be blocked to traffic for the rest of the parade.

Drivers are being asked to use alternative routes.

The construction cones and barriers on Burdick Expressway will be moved on Friday, which will temporarily open all four lanes for traffic through Sunday. The cones and barriers will be reinstalled on Monday when they continue the project.