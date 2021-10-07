Here’s how you can help the City of Minot win ‘2021 Tank of the Year’

The City of Minot’s newest water tower located in the SW part of the city is up for Tank of the Year but needs your help in order to win.

The water tank is up against tanks of all varieties from across the country and Canada. Voting is open through Oct. 15. Once all votes are in, the top tank and eleven runners-up will be judged by an internal panel of water tank enthusiasts to determine the winner.

The Tank of the Year will be announced on October 22.

The contest is hosted by Tnemec, a supplier of high-performance architectural and industrial coatings.

The winner and the eleven runners-up will be featured in Tnemec’s annual water tank calendar. The tank with the most votes during the polling period will be awarded an honorary People’s Choice.

To vote follow this link: http://tankoftheyear.tnemec.com/