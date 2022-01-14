Here’s what you need to know about the snow and road conditions

I-94 Bismarck area, looking west (NDDOT weathercam image)

The snow is expected to move out of the area later today and cold air will move in, keeping slippery roads, well, slippery.

KX Meteorologist Amber Wheeler says expect temperatures to fall into the teens and single digits s winds pick up.

Rain and snow overnight and this morning have made roads slippery, travel difficult at best and forced delays to the start of school and the closing of numerous businesses, offices, service centers and events in the KX viewing area.

Comments from motorists on Interstate 94 through the Bismarck-Mandan area report the road has packed ice and snow, with driving speeds Friday morning down to about 45 miles per hour or slower.

I-94 Mandan area, looking west. (NDDOT weathercam image)

Conditions appear to be tougher heading north and east from the Bismarck-Mandan area. The state highway department reports roads are snow-covered and have ice and compacted snow going north toward Minot on Highway 83.

Heading toward Fargo from Bismarck, the highway department reports, essentially, every road east on the state map is snow-covered.

In Minot, Dakota Square Mall says it won’t open until noon due to the snow.

This is a developing story — check back for updates…

