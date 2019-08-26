Heritage Art Tunnel Vandalized Prior to the Project’s Start

It looks like someone took it upon themselves to begin the mural at the Heritage Art Tunnel.

This tunnel is a little known secret pathway across from the North Dakota capitol building. And an unknown suspect or suspects marked it up with graffiti.

KX News spoke with Bismarck Police this afternoon. They said they haven’t received a report of vandalism yet.

We’re unsure when this happened, and police say they typically don’t respond to this type of crime unless it’s reported or an officer happens upon it.

If it is reported, the Bismarck officer told us they will start by notifying the property owner.

According to its Go Fund Me page, the Heritage Art Tunnel is a project of the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce EDC Leadership Program.