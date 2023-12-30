BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As humans, we begin learning from the moment we open our eyes — which is why locals host educational events for even the smallest children. On December 30, toddlers and preschoolers were invited to the State Heritage Center in Bismarck to learn about the holiday of Kwanzaa.



Little Kids, Big World is an interactive learning series open to the age group — and this week, the focus was placed on Kwanzaa, a celebration of African-American culture that takes place in December. At the workshop, the children had the opportunity to read a book about the holiday, as well as make a craft to take home. The program’s coordinator Sarah Fox says that the goal of the program is to bring kids to the heritage center.

“We’re covering as many of the holidays as we can,” Fox states. We want to make sure we encompass all of the different nationalities, and the cultural diversity we have here in Bismarck. And Kwanzaa is celebrated, so we had kids decorating their own unity cup, and then we learned a little bit about Kwanzaa.”



Fox says that the next Little Kids, Big World event will be held on Tuesday — and during the workshop, children will be learning about snow storms and making snow storms in a jar.

The program will repeat on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.