BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — History books aren’t the only way to read stories of our state’s beginnings. Another way to discover our history is through art — and the North Dakota Heritage Center has a new display that can help to do just that.

The exhibit, titled “There’s a Story There,” shares different aspects of the history of North Dakota depicted within paintings dating from before North Dakota was a state.

To help people see how much paintings can express, they hosted three art workshops for kids of all ages, from toddlers to twenty-year-olds.

“We wanted these young artists to feel the inspiration from some of these old works that we have out,” said the State Historical Society’s Education Outreach Supervisor Madison Milbrath. “There are 19 different pieces in there, and they span everywhere from the 1830s up through 2011. So, you can see lots of neat features of how art has progressed and changed.”

The Heritage Center will be hosting an art workshop for adults in conjunction with the new display next month — a paint-and-sip session occurring on September 7. To sign up, click the link here.