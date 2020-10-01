Heroin worth $30k and weapons seized in Belfield, two arrested

The arrest of a Dickinson man on an outstanding federal warrant has led to the seizure of $30,000 worth of heroin, numerous weapons and the arrest of a second person.

Agents of the Southwest Narcotics Task Force, along with the Belfield Police and Stark County Sheriff’s Office, took the 40-year-old Dickinson man into custody September 29 at a Belfield residence.

During the course of the arrest, authorities located what they identified as heroin with an estimated street value of $30,000.

A collection of weapons was also located at the residence.

Also arrested during the search was a 41-year-old Belfield woman.

The two were later charged by the Stark County State’s Attorney’s Office with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Southwest Narcotics Task Force is made up of law enforcement officers from the cities of Dickinson, Belfield and Medora and officers from the counties of Adams, Billings, Dunn, Golden Valley, Hettinger, Slope and Stark.