MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Hess Corporation announced on Wednesday that it’s donated $25,000 to the Great Plains Food Bank in an effort to help close the meal gap for North Dakotans in need.

According to a news release, the donation is going to be part of Giving Hearts Day, which is a 24-hour event for charities that starts on Thursday.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to Hess Corporation for joining us in this important work of providing food and hope to our neighbors that need it most. More than 138,000 children, seniors, and adults in North Dakota seek emergency food assistance for our network for feeding programs each year. This donation helps close the meal gap to those in need,” said Chief Development Officer of the Great Plains Food Bank, Marcia Paulson.

“As the only food bank in North Dakota, the Great Plains Food Bank plays a critical role in hunger relief,” said General Manager for North Dakota, Brent Lohnes. “Hess recognizes these funds will help to ensure their programs and services are able to meet the immediate hunger needs in the state. As a socially responsible company, Hess is committed to creating a long-lasting, positive impact on the communities where we do business.”

The Great Plains Food Bank gave out food for 9.9 million meals to 138,439 people during the last calendar year. Out of all those people, 34% were children and 15% were seniors.

With food prices continuing to increase and reach the highest point in decades, the Great Plains Food Bank is predicting a distribution shortfall of one-million pounds or 800,000 fewer meals.

Hess’s donation helps cancel the costs that are associated with getting food and giving it out.

The Great Plains Food Bank is just one of the multiple charities that are taking part in Giving Hearts Day, to donate, you can visit the Giving Hearts Day website.