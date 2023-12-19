NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Hess Corporation kicked off the Hess Toy Truck and STEM curriculum donation to North Dakota schools on Tuesday.

According to a news release, Hess started with a demonstration that involved third and fourth-graders at Valley-Edinburg schools near Crystal.

36 students, along with teachers and staff, tried out the STEM education kits and the Hess Police Truck and Cruiser.

This is the fifth year that Hess will be donating trucks to every elementary school in the state, which totals over 6,700 trucks.

Hess partnered with the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction to find new chances for interactive teaching and learning. The STEM curriculum guide uses the 2023 Police Truck and Cruiser toy truck line as a learning tool that introduces kids to different STEM concepts in a fun and engaging way.

“Our elementary school educators are always looking for innovative methods for teaching science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to their students, and the Hess toys and accompanying curriculum offer them another option,” said the North Dakota State School Superintendent, Kirsten Baesler. “This ongoing Hess program is an outstanding example of how a private company, which is a major employer and economic presence in North Dakota, can work with our schools to the benefit of students and their families.”

“Hess is proud to inspire young minds and foster a growing passion for science, technology, engineering, and math through the toy truck program. It is our hope that these trucks generate a positive experience in the classroom and drive a passion for learning for many years to come,” said the General Manager for North Dakota, Brent Lohnes.

Hess will be shipping the toys to each elementary school and the STEM curriculum will be available to download or will be distributed electronically. Teachers can use these materials as part of their curriculum going forward.

The Hess Toy Truck has been a holiday tradition since 1964 and is one of the longest-running toy brands in the country, recently releasing the 2023 Collector’s Edition Ocean Explorer to mark Hess Corportation’s 90th Anniversary.