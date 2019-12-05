Hess gives $250,000 grant to Gateway to Science for energy exhibit, STEM project

Energy giant Hess Corporation is giving Bismarck’s Gateway to Science Center a $250,000 grant to develop a new energy exhibit and to back new STEM activities.

Of the grant, $200,000 will help develop and sponsor an oil and gas exhibit in the “Transforming Energy” section of the new science center gallery in the new building Gateway to Science is constructing.

Officials broke ground on the new center in October and expect to be open at their new location by 2021.

“We greatly appreciate Hess Corporation’s support of the Transforming Energy section in the new science center,” said Gateway to Science Executive Director Beth Demke. “Investment by industry is important for Gateway to Science to connect students with career pathways.”

The other $50,000 will support the Gateway to Science on the Go program, an outreach effort to bring hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) activities to schools and community organizations throughout North Dakota and neighboring states.

“We know our grant will help promote STEM education, especially in ways that get children and youth thinking about future careers in the science and engineering,” said Brent Lohnes, North Dakota General Manager for Hess Corporation.

Gateway to Science is located in the Frances Leach High Prairie Arts and Science Complex, 1810 Schafer Street in Bismarck.

You can visit www.gatewaytoscience.org for more information.

