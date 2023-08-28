HETTINGER, N.D. (KXNET) — A new project is sprouting up in Hettinger.

The Hettinger Public School system is being awarded a $10,000 Teacher Innovation Grant by the Department of Public Instruction to put towards an advanced botany instruction program.

The project will include a greenhouse, a hydroponics system, and a rain garden.

Teachers say that, despite the school district’s agricultural nature, they lack a botany program and have a limited ability to teach about agriculture and botany.

Because of this, teachers say this project will promote agriculture in the area by allowing students to see the many career opportunities available in the field.

