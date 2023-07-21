a close-up view of a police vehicle with blue lights patrolling near a public park with the windows and doors closed

HETTINGER, N.D. (KXNET) — A 38-year-old Hettinger man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly sexually assaulting three girls under the age of 8 within the city of Hettinger.

According to a press release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report regarding the situation on June 30 and immediately began an investigation that included forensic and investigative interviews. The three girls were placed in a safe environment when the investigation began as well.

Once the investigation was completed, an arrest warrant was issued on July 18 for the man and his girlfriend. Both individuals are currently being held at the Southwest Multi-County Correction Center in Dickinson for the following charges:

Gross Sexual Imposition, Sexual Act, Victim under 15, Defendant over 22 (Class AA Felony) – Two counts

Gross Sexual Imposition, Sexual Act, Victim under 15 (Class A Felony) – Two Counts

Endangerment of Child (Class C Felony) – Three Counts

For the safety of the three girls, KX News has not provided the names of the individuals charged.

According to the Southwest Multi-County Correction Center, the man’s bond is currently set at $15,000, and the girlfriend’s bond is set at $5,000.