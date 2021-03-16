Hettinger man arrested in Mandan on sexual assault charge

A Hettinger man has been arrested on charges of possible sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident in Mandan Sunday.

According to Mandan Police, officers responded to a call at a local business around 3:42 p.m., March 14th. The mother of a 4-year-old Dickinson boy told police her son had been in the bathroom when she observed an adult male leaving the same bathroom. Shortly after, she said she heard her son crying. When she went in to check on him, the boy told her the adult had touched him.

Further investigation led to the arrest of a 57-year-old Hettinger man on Gross Sexual Imposition charges. The man is being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Formal charges are expected later today.