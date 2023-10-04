BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Human Services (HHS) Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) is hosting a training conference.

According to a news release, the HHS Division of VR provides employment services to people with disabilities and businesses.

The conference is taking place on October 18-20 at the Radisson Inn at 605 E. Broadway Ave. in Bismarck.

The deadline to register is on October 6 at 5 p.m. There is a registration fee of $130 per person before October 6, otherwise, it’s $140 per person after October 6.

This event brings together state and tribal vocational rehabilitation professionals and others to gain skills and knowledge of the vocational rehabilitation profession and to network.

Learning opportunities include:

Incorporating assistive technology in the workplace

Using the right language to engage and develop relationships

Adding creativity to problem-solve

Understanding poverty and its effect on youth

Finding recreational and leisure activities for people with vision loss

Dan Meers is a motivational speaker and a long-time mascot for the Kansas City Chiefs and he will be delivering the opening-closing keynote presentations on October 18 from 2:15-3:15 p.m. He’s going to share through humor and storytelling the important lessons he learned about leadership and life while recovering from a near-death injury on the football field.

Porter Knight is a certified personal organizer and will deliver the keynote presentation on October 19 from 8-9:15 a.m. about improving and protecting a person’s mental focus in the workplace. In another presentation from 11 a.m. to noon, she will share best practices on organizing email, communicating a person’s capacity to others, and tracking commitments to get work done on time. Her final presentation will be from 2:30-3:30 p.m. about meditation to improve focus.

There will also be a panel discussion with several employers who will share how to best support people with disabilities when they apply for jobs.

The North Dakota Department of Correction and Rehabilitation will share how they prepare incarcerated people to successfully integrate back into the community.

On October 18, there will also be an awards luncheon from noon to 1:55 p.m. During the luncheon, eight businesses will be honored for their support of employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

People can register for the conference and learn more about it here.

If you need accommodations to participate in the conference, you can contact Stacee Keller at (701) 328-8642 or via email at kellerstacee@nd.gov by October 6.