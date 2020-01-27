Hiccups Kids and Baby Shop opening in downtown Bismarck

A new baby shop is opening in downtown Bismarck right on Main Street.

Anne Cleary has been a business owner since 2012. She owns two wedding boutique stores and is now opening a third shop called “Hiccups.”

It is a play-focused baby store that will have clothing and toys. The shop will be packed full of imagination, featuring special items you can’t find anywhere else as well as novelty items.











“We really wanted to focus on the creativity and gifts and fun stuff that comes with being a kid. So that not only does a mom want to shop here, but a kid does too,” said owner Anne Cleary.

Hiccups is expected to pop up by the middle of February.