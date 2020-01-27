Hiccups Kids and Baby Shop opening in downtown Bismarck

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A new baby shop is opening in downtown Bismarck right on Main Street.

Anne Cleary has been a business owner since 2012. She owns two wedding boutique stores and is now opening a third shop called “Hiccups.”

It is a play-focused baby store that will have clothing and toys. The shop will be packed full of imagination, featuring special items you can’t find anywhere else as well as novelty items.

“We really wanted to focus on the creativity and gifts and fun stuff that comes with being a kid. So that not only does a mom want to shop here, but a kid does too,” said owner Anne Cleary.

Hiccups is expected to pop up by the middle of February.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Democratic Candidate Announces

Thumbnail for the video titled "Democratic Candidate Announces"

Tow Trucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tow Trucks"

New Waterslide

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Waterslide"

Lincoln Boil Order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Boil Order"

Monday, January 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, January 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27"

Twice Blessed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Twice Blessed"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/27"

Monday: Patchy fog and slick roads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Patchy fog and slick roads"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Safe Kids One Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Kids One Year"

Minot State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Hockey"

DND Dog Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "DND Dog Fundraiser"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Phil Jackson Reacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phil Jackson Reacts"

Remembering Kobe Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Kobe Bryant"

About Coliform

Thumbnail for the video titled "About Coliform"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-26-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-26-20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge