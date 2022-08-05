MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A trampoline park is now enjoying the last month of summer vacation, and to celebrate, you can jump in to help kids prepare for school, and have fun at the same time.

Summer ’22 Festival will take place Saturday at High Air Ground.

This festival will include food vendors, fun on the trampolines, as well as arcade and carnival games.

Those who attend can bring school supplies that will be donated to backpack buddies and receive $2 off their jump pass.

Backpack buddies is an organization in Minot that helps kids get a backpack and school supplies for the year.

“It’s just good for everybody, get the kids out there one last little hoorah before school starts again. Get a snow cone at the shack, come down play some carnival games, just have some fun, do a little community effort, good for everybody,” said High Air Ground Owner Denise Lindbo.

High Air Ground said that there is no minimum or maximum amount of school supplies you can donate.