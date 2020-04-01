High demand for online grocery shopping amid COVID-19 concerns

Breaking News
More businesses are switching to online services like curbside pick up to keep people away from crowds.

Marketplace Foods in Minot has had the service for about a year, but as you’d expect, it’s seen an uptick in business lately. Just like other online services, shoppers can go online, fill up their shopping cart and have it ready for them at the store or delivered to their doorstep.

“Our sales have multiplied tremendously. Today we have 44 orders and that’s like triple what we use to have. People just don’t want to go out,” said Tonya Heilman, online sales manager.

The online sales manager says if you want your groceries delivered to your home, there is a charge… but it is free if you pick up your order from the store. There is a limit to how many items you can buy like eggs, and until recently, milk and bread.

She says inventory of some of those high-demand items is starting to increase, but there are still some things that they can’t get enough of.

She added, “The only things that we are depleted on is yeast, flour, toilet paper, cleaning wipes. Yeah. It will take time to get those back up to stock.”

You can visit the MarketPlace website to find out how you can place your order.

