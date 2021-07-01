High gas prices for the Independence Day holiday

FILE – This June 26, 2019, file photo shows a gasoline pump at a refueling station in Pittsboro, N.C. On Tuesday, Aug. 13, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for July. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

At $3.12 per gallon as of Thursday, the national gas price average is one of the highest of the year. AAA predicts gas prices will continue to increase, possibly as much as another nickel over the next few days.

AAA data also shows Americans will be paying the most to fill up for the holiday since 2014.

Courtesy of AAA, national gas price average captured on June 28, 2021

While it is typical to see gas prices increase ahead of a holiday, especially during the peak summer driving season, pump price increases as of late have been noticeable.

“Today, 89% of U.S. gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more. That is a stark increase over last July 4 when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson.

Currently, the average gas price in North Dakota stands at $2.98 per gallon.

However, some counties, mostly in the western part of the state, are paying more than $3.00 per gallon. This includes Stark, Williams, Morton, and Burleigh counties.

Here are some quick stats on gas around the nation: