High number of fishing licenses being purchased

More and more people want to fish.

According to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, since beginning the season on April 1, 85 thousand licenses have been obtained.

In just six weeks, almost 20,000 more licenses have been distributed.

“We definitely have seen a lot more people out fishing throughout the state. People are out and about. The only question is are these new people? Are these additional people? Are these people who would’ve bought a license in the past? Let’s say in June, that bought it in April this year. We don’t know that,” said Greg Power, Fisheries Division Chief for the Department of Game and Fish.

A fishing license is required for anybody 16 years or older costs $18.