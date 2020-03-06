High School Educates Students on Suicide Prevention

There has been a rise in the number of youth diagnosed with a mental health disorder, in recent years.

Dickinson High School is doing its part by educating students on suicide.

Posters can be seen around the school encouraging not only kids who have suicidal thoughts, but also their peers– on how to help each other.

“Knowing that our students are more likely to go to other students, that’s why we are reaching out to them because they will probably be that first connection to help their friends lives,” shares Lauren Roemmich, the Dickinson High School Social Worker.

The school also passes out cards containing resources for those who need a little extra guidance.

“When we revamped those cards we thought let’s put as much as we can on the cards all of the most important information. so that the students can reference back to that. Like “oh yeah we talked about this in class. What did they say?” And they can pull that back out,” says Rommich.

This past year, the school also teamed up with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for a suicide prevention walk.