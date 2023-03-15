MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State University is inviting high school juniors to campus on March 25 for Junior Day.

According to a news release, Junior Day is going to be from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

This open house lets high school juniors and families see if the university is the right fit for them.

There will be campus tours, admission meetings, a campus resource fair, academic sessions, and a complimentary meal.

“Junior Day is an opportunity for 11th-grade students to learn about our campus and the variety of programs we offer by choosing different sessions based on their interests,” said the Enrollment Services Administrative Coordinator, Liz Krebsbach. “This will help students discover if Minot State is the best place for them to begin their journey towards the career they want.”

Students will create their very own schedule for the day when they register online for Junior Day.

Every session is about 30 minutes long, except for the campus tour which will be about an hour.