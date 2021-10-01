High School Orchestra Festival returns to Bismarck

The North Dakota Honors Orchestra Festival is returning to Bismarck.

Around 194 students from across the state are chosen by their teachers to perform in a concert — but upon arrival, the students only have 24 hours to rehearse.

Students are clueless until the conductor reveals to them what they’re even performing.

As one director puts it, the students learn how to produce one sound in a very short time span.

“This is my first time here, and I’m really excited for this because it’s out of town, it’s in Bismarck. I get to take the day off from school and really bond with my orchestra,” Sheyenne High School sophomore Emma Nelson said.

“Growing up as a string player, to find out that there were other string players at other high schools and to be able to play together and collaborate and make music together is really exciting, Moorhead High School Director of Orchestra Jon Larson said.

The concert will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. at Bismarck High School.