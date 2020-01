Century and Mandan facing off in a midseason duel, where it would be a tight one between the Patriots and the Braves.

Starting with the 100 yard butterfly, where it was dominated by Mandan’s Javier Aguero-Montero, winning by almost 6 seconds, a time of 55.80.

Moving to the 100 yard Freestyle, Century would dominate this event, taking the top three spots, with Will Dohrmann winning with a time of 51.87.

Century edges out Mandan in the team score, 101-84.